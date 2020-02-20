The new volume of Dragon Ball Full Color is on its way to Italy

Share it:

Among the many works that in the anime / manga industry have been able to earn their place in the hearts of millions of fans, we certainly find Dragon Ball, the creature of Akira Toriyama which has bewitched the world thus becoming one of the most successful works in history, with parallel productions that still come out today.

Among the many, there is also Dragon Ball Full Color, color edition of the original series that has earned the praise of countless fans, happy to be able to relive the adventures of Goku, Vegeta and all the other characters who made up the cast of this epic. Well, through an official press release, it has been announced that the sixth issue of Dragon Ball Full Color – La Saga dei Cyborg and Cell, will reach Italian newsstands, comics, bookstores and stores on February 26, 2020.

In the new production issue, after getting the perfect body, Cell started his Cell Game, eager to challenge anyone who is willing to fight him. In the clash with Goku, the latter is forced to surrender before the end of the duel and gives the ball to Gohan, which finally shows off all its true power, but will this really be enough to defeat a creature that appears to be practically invincible?

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in the last few days a Dragon Ball voice actor has unveiled a customized Vegeta Funko Pop that has made fans crazy. As if that wasn't enough, fans have recently been able to get in touch with a splendid Dragon Ball-themed figure dedicated to Vegeta in Oozaru mode.