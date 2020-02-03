The new viral meme of season 2 of 'You' is titled #WeyYa

Share it:

Netflix surprises us every week with numerous premieres, but only a few get the title of 'more views'. Listed are 'Stranger Things', 'Elite', 'The paper house', 'Sabrina', 'Sex Education' or 'You', among other. Once we consume them, almost always in marathon mode, we can spend weeks or months talking about what is seen on the screen or speculating on what will happen in successive deliveries, if they are confirmed. One of the things that attracts our attention are the memes and today we focus our attention on the most viral of season 2 of 'You', emerged from one of the most tense scenes of the last episode and that takes by title #WeyYa.

The origin of this 'You' meme we find it in Mexico, there, as in our country, they are excited about the story of Joe, the psychopath played by Penn Badgley, Y have wanted to keep the spirit of the Netflix series alive until Season 3 arrives. Nothing better than a good pussy to remember one of the best moments of the last round. Then, we will explain it to you in case you read the hashtag You haven't caught it.

The meme of season 2 of 'You', #WeyYa, that will brighten your day and make you wait better until season 3 is released

As we already told you, the new meme of season 2 of 'You' was born in Mexico alluding to the word 'Wey', used in this country to refer to someone (sometimes with love and sometimes in a derogatory way). The author of this meme decided to put this title on the scene where Love (Victoria Pedretti) He looks sad when he tells Joe that he is pregnant inside the cage. Now that image is used to define any dull or tired situation, so record the comments that accompany the photo because there is the grace. That's how it ran like gunpowder through networks …

You are taking time to make yours!