The new Villains that we will meet in the next episodes of My Hero Academia 4 have been unveiled

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
As you probably know, the first part of My Hero Academia Season 4 recently ended, a moment widely awaited by fans who did not disappoint expectations, between twists and great fights that will surely remain etched in the mind of all the spectators who the work is enjoyed.

But now we need to look forward to what will come, and there are many fans who can't wait to find out how the events of Deku and his friends will continue. We currently know that the second part of the season will concern the "Cultural Festival", an opportunity prepared by the UA Academy to allow Midoriya and the other students of Class 1-A to relax after the succession of events that have not allowed them to take even a moment to breathe.

Unfortunately, however, new problems will arise during the event, in particular because of two new villians who seem ready to ruin the party for everyoneor rather Gentle and his assistant La Brava. The information disclosed for now would seem to see Gentle as a very peculiar character, whose only desire is to obtain fame in every corner of the world, all so that his name can echo in the centuries to come.

Apparently, Gentle's Quirk allows him to make anything he touches elastic. Brava, on the other hand, as her helper, in a certain sense it acts as a real shoulder. The latter is in fact a sort of power-up capable of enhancing for a limited time the Quirk of those to whom it is particularly fond.

In case you are interested, we also remind you that our review of the 14th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 is available on the pages of Everyeye.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

