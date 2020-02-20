Entertainment

The new Villains of My Hero Academia will know how to differentiate themselves from the antagonists seen so far

February 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
During his long run, the great epic of My Hero Academia, manga materialized thanks to the work of Kohei Horikoshi which also saw the arrival of a widely appreciated anime adaptation, allowed fans to get in touch with a myriad of different and well-characterized characters.

Not only have the many protagonists present been able – some more, some less – to breach the hearts of the public, but also the various Villains that have followed each other from chapter to chapter have managed to make themselves greatly appreciated. Shigaraki, Stain, Overhaul, each of these characters has been able to present himself with great force, showing off a unique and charismatic personality where, however, he has always found a point of contact, destroying the Pro Heroes.

Now that My Hero Academia Season 4 is preparing to introduce two new Villains, namely La Brava and Gentle Criminal, it seems that something will be substantially different. The two new entries in the cast will in fact represent a sort of important breath of fresh air that the opera sees as their goal is not to change the world, but rather to win their attention. Fame and luck, getting a place in history, being remembered over the centuries, here is what our new opponents aim for, a substantial difference compared to the many other Villains seen so far that is also reflected in their Quirks, certainly dangerous but less devoted to violence , but rather to show.

In short, for once the students of the Yuei High School will be able to move with a little more tranquility, albeit without ever lowering your gaze. Before saying goodbye, we finally remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the 18th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.

