the new villains are more hateful than the Patriot, according to Giancarlo Esposito

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Patriot (Homelander) has secured the title of most hateful superhero ever existed thanks to the first season of The Boys, but in the new episodes there are a couple of new entries that could really give him a hard time.

We are talking about Stan Edgar, the CEO of Vought played by Giancarlo Esposito, and by Stormfront, the new heroine with the face of Aya Cash, hired to complete the team of Seven. The actors attended an interview for TV Guide and they had the opportunity to underline how much their respective characters will undermine the leadership of the Patriot during the various episodes:

“I don’t think the Patriot is a threat to Edgar, in no way. At first Edgar gives a great speech and in a way he wants to educate the Patriot, he wants to make him understand that in reality he is not the one who is driving everything that happens. He’s able to do that because he’s the face of Vought, but the question behind it all is: does he really represent all of Vought? How complicated is this whole situation going to get? Without a doubt, Edgar has a plan for the Patriot and for Stormfront“, declared Esposito, always perfect in the role of those who know how to plot in the shadows.

This is also why he hired someone like Stormfront without letting the Captain of the Seven know. The new heroine immediately succeeds in put the vain colleague in a bad light, thanks to a clever use of social networks and a pretty good poker face, as showrunner Eric Kripke points out: “Si presents as a fascinating disruptive force, but she too wears a mask, capable of hiding something terrible. It’s a person really good at making others angry, to irritate them and motivate them to face an enemy that is artfully created and fake. As is often the case in the real world, when people are scared it’s easier to control them. “

Aya Cash finally concluded by saying that it will be created a strong tension between the three characters, but that at some point they could also find a way to join forces, even if to find out we will have to wait for the new episodes. To find out more, we recommend our review of the first episodes of The Boys 2 and we point out that the series has an excellent score on Rotten Tomatoes.