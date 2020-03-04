Entertainment

The new video of ‘The paper house‘ (season 4) that has revolutionized fans

March 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • The season 4 premiere of ‘La Casa de Papel’ is just around the corner … And the ‘teasers’ have already begun.
  • The release date and what we know about season 4 of 'The paper house'.

    It is curious to think of the massive success of 'Paper house', which did not happen until it landed in Netflix. When it premiered on television it had its audience, but who would have imagined that with the transfer to the streaming platform it would be a Serie followed and celebrated worldwide?

    You may not remember, but in 2018 he even won the International Emmy Award for Best Dramatic Series, a recognition that is historic for our country. Thus, it is not surprising that the 'hype' for the season 4, which is just around the corner (opens April 3!), be REAL.

    Now, the wait has had a new peak of collective nerves, due to a video that we have seen on Twitter and that has thrown a great doubt on the board (it has to do with Nairobi).

    From here, 'SPOILERS'!

    THE NEW VIDEO OF 'THE PAPER HOUSE' (SEASON 4)

    We saw it through the homonymous and official Twitter account of the series.

    We were in 'shock' when Inspector Sierra comes out sending a statement to the professor, the band and "all his pathetic followers." But it is the answer that has generated the stir in social networks: "By Nairobi For Lisbon".

    The teacher think they killed Lisbon, because in the last chapter he fell into his own trap by 'believing what he heard', but what the audience does not know – and what has aroused uncertainty – is what happened to Nairobi.

    Do you die or not die? Why do you say that, professor? WHY? Luckily there are the 'tweeters' to share the pain. The proverb here is right: "evil of many …".

    What a desire to arrive on April 3!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.