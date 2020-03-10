The new version of Doom 64 includes an unpublished chapter with extended lore

Share it:

The imminent Doom 64 it will include a totally new chapter in the history of the original game and with it will come new information from the world of Doom that even the most veteran will receive with interest.

"Insistent players will have the opportunity to unlock a new chapter in the Doomguy saga, located shortly after the end of the original Doom 64 campaasapland"James Haley from Nightdive Studios told USgamer.

"The Mother Demon you defeated in that installment had a sister, and since you've been messing her up a lot in hell she decides to take care of you by getting you out of there. If he manages to return and charge your revenge, you will be rewarded with something again, so that new and veteran players will surely enjoy it.".

Multiplayer developer Edward Richardson also revealed that Doom 64 will have a button to run automatically, new brightness options, the ability to change the color of blood from red to green and more.

The automapa can be scanned with the Switch touch screen and the PS4 control touch panel. The PS4 and Switch versions are also the ones that let you play with motion controls. "Using them to fine tune your aim gives the feeling of really living that moment".

Marty Stratton, co-director of Doom Eternal, revealed that Doom 64's most powerful weapon will be in Eternal Doom, and it's about the Unmaker. "You will unlock the Unmaker if you complete all Slayer Gates and they are quite hard fighting".

In the past the developers have already made it clear that there was a lot of Doom 64 in Doom Eternal and that we will see in artistic, mechanical decisions and with other examples such as the mentioned presence of the Unmaker, as well as the expected references to that and other deliveries.