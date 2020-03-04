Entertainment

The new vampire-themed anime series MARS RED is shown in a first trailer

March 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
Through the official website dedicated to MARS RED, chat series anime taken from the dramatic background play made concrete thanks to the work of Bun'ō Fujisawa, the first trailer of the animated production was released, which allowed you to discover some of the characters and events of the series.

Furthermore, together with the video, the first members of the cast were also revealed, whose names can be viewed below:

  • Tasuku Hatanaka as Shutaro Kurusu
  • Junichi Suwabe as Yoshinobu Maeda
  • Akira Ishida as Takeuchi
  • Kenichi Suzumura as Suwa

In case you don't know it, the work is set in an alternative 1923 where humanity faces the dangerous threat of vampires, present in increasing numbers. Despite an initial state of crisis for humanity, world governments are collaborating on the creation of a military unit specialized in fighting against bloodsuckers. The group, called Code Zero, includes the human Yoshinobu Maeda and the vampires Shutaro Kurusu, Tokuichi Yamagami, Suwae Takeuchi, a team whose task will be to save the human race from extinction.

As previously revealed, Kouhei Hatano has been placed in the production direction, all joined by Jun'ichi Fujisaku who is working on the script and by Kemuri Karakara, credited for character design. In addition, the creator of the original play, Bun'ō Fujisawa, is working as a sound director.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the release date of the isekai President, It's Time for Battle has been announced in the last few hours. Additionally, new information on the Moriarty the Patriot anime series has recently been unveiled.

