the new Twitter emojis dedicated to the series

What do the scary ghosts of The Haunting of Bly Manor and the tender Baby Yoda of The Mandalorian have in common? Fortunately not much, if we don’t consider the arrival on Twitter of dedicated emojis to both series.

It is certainly not the first time that the social network offers something related to most iconic characters of the moment, and even in this case these are cute smileys that fans can use in their tweets. Regarding Bly Manor fans strangely had to wait several days after the release of the Netflix series before seeing the ghost child face that you find below, but in the end they got what they wanted.

The Star Wars themed selection is much better. While waiting for the Razor Crest to take us towards the second season, users will be able to use hashtags #ThisIsTheWay, #TheChild, #TheArmorer, #MoffGideon, #CaraDune e #GreefKarga to see the emojis of the relevant characters appear. We can therefore expect Twitter to be carpeted with the baby’s little face after each episode, considering the overwhelming affection that the character has attracted.

We remind you that a new trailer of The Mandalorian is coming, which could reveal us something more about what awaits us starting from 30 October on Disney +.