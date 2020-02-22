The new trailer shows the features of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon

Share it:

There are a few weeks left before Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, and The Pokémon Company and the developers of Spike Chunsoft have thought of teasing fans of the game with a new trailer, which shows the general characteristics of the game, and some Japanese TV spots.

The game will be a dungeon crawler set in the world of Pokémon, where the player will have to recruit a rescue team to face the various dungeon, which change every time you enter, thus planning your moves to make the Pokémon world a safe place, while discovering the true purpose of your visit along the way.

It will be possible to build camps to host, manage and strengthen your Pokémon friends, understand who is the most suitable for a certain type of work and build your team accordingly. The battles will be turn-based, and the graphics are inspired by the ad colors watercolor.

Before leaving you to watch the videos, we remind you that on Nintendo eShop a demo of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is available, and to learn more you can take a look at our special on Pokémon Mystery Dungeon.

The game will instead be available starting March 6 on Nintendo Switch.