The new trailer of Black Widow already has a release date

December 29, 2019
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Since Avengers: Endgame debuted in theaters, the excitement for the premiere of Black Widow multiplied. The avenger will have her first solo film in 2020 and recently presented us with a most revealing trailer.

Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe It will begin next April 30, 2020, but it will be in a few weeks, the January 13th, when Black Widow offers us a new look at what is to come.

We don't know yet what this new trailer will show us, but recently we were able to take a first look at the shield of Red Guardian and the weapons of Taskmaster.

Black Widow will be a movie focused on the life of Natasha Romanoff before joining the Avengers. This story will change our concept of the avenger and our vision of Endgame.

His new trailer will be released next January 13, while the feature film will hit theaters on April 30, 2020.

