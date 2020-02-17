Entertainment

The new trailer for Super Dragon Ball Heroes shows the revolt of the gods

February 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
The animated series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is preparing to enter a new narrative arc which, as can be seen from the trailer, will see the conflict between the divinities of the multiverse and the team of our heroes.

The next saga – called "Big Bang Mission" – will stage a real revolt by the Gods of Destruction, who will determine based on their will who will continue to exist, but first they will have to deal with the resistance formed by Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the Z Warriors.

The short movie attached inside the article shows a rapid exchange of shots between Goku Super Saiyan Blue and Lord Beerus, and if this contrast may seem far-fetched given the evolution of their relationship in the canonical series, it is nevertheless an intriguing hypothesis that we are sure will give rise to decidedly spectacular fights.

After all, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is an appreciable product precisely because turns the fantasies and the boldest narrative ambitions of fans into reality, staging them – sometimes – with a technical level even higher than the original Dragon Ball Super series.

We also remind you that Super Dragon Ball Heroes will continue with a second season starting in the spring period. The narrative arc in question, in fact, will begin on March 12, with an episode that – according to rumors – should be longer than normal.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

