         The new trailer for 'Soul' promises another emotional blow from the more existential Pixar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that with the magnificent 'Onward', Pixar He has decided to take seriously his promises to put aside "sequelitis", offering us one of his best works in recent years. Everything points to that, from this moment, the animation studio is going to bet heavily on the original productions, being the next one on the horizon a 'Soul' that, every time, looks better.

At the beginning of last November we could see a brief teaser of the new feature film by Peter Docter —which this time he co-directed with the debutant Kemp Powers— that, all told, had a magnificent appearance. Today Disney has released the first trailer for the feature film, which reveals all the identity signs of that lucid and mature Pixar who knows the way straight to the heart of the respectable.

As you can see, it seems that Pixar has put on the existentialist cloak that made us shed so many tears in 'Coco' and 'Inside out' and he intends to squeeze us to the last drop with a refined narrative house brand, a avant-garde animation of the medium and some main interpretations of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey whose voices are worth their weight in gold.

'Soul' will premiere — if recent cancellations and date changes don't stop it— next August 7. While we wait patiently, here I leave you with the official synopsis of the movie.