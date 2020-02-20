The new trailer for My Next Life as a Villainess confirms the official release date

Share it:

The official site of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom !, the new anime Crunchyroll taken from the series of light novels by Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka, he released a few hours ago the third trailer and a new Key Visual, also confirming the members of the cast and the release date of the series.

The anime will debut on April 4, 2020 on the classic Japanese TV stations such as BS11 and Tokyo MX, in the West the series will be distributed in simulcast by Crunchyroll. Keisuke Inoue (Ao-chan Can't Study!) Directed the series at the animation studio Silver Link. Megumi Shimizu (Butlers x Battlers, Snow White with the Red Hair) wrote the script while Miwa Oshima (Ao-chan Can't Study !, Baka and Test – Summon the Beasts) worked on character design based on the work of the illustrator Nami Hidaka.

As for the cast, it has been confirmed that Maaya Uchida (Irina Shido in High School DxD, Rui Tachibana in Domestic Girlfriend) will play the role of the protagonist Katarina Claes, Asami Seto (Ano hana, Death Parade) will be Gerald Stuart while Sora Amamiya (Azur Lane, Overlord) will be Keith Claes. Among the other voice actors stand out Matsumi Tamura as Alan Stuart and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka in those of Nicole Ascart.

The synopsis of the series reads as follows: "After violently beating his head, Duke Claes' daughter Katarina suddenly remembers her previous life, that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, the girl was playing a video game … which was identical to the world she is in now. The young woman is now known in fact as Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the title in which she ended, who has exploited her memories to hunt down the hero of the work in all possible ways. Knowing all the possible results of the game, Katarina realizes, however, that every single possible path ends with the killing or exile of Katarina! To avoid such a catastrophic end, the girl finds herself forced to use all her knowledge about the game to get the better of it. "

