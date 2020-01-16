The new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 confirms the arrival of the Joker

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have released the new game trailer for Mortal Kombat 11, which announces the arrival of the Joker. Unpredictable, violent and extremely dangerous: the Joker it is chaos.

The notorious clown has long sowed terror on the streets of Gotham City, raging against the allies closest to Batman. He is now ready to join the ranks of Mortal Kombat 11 attackers since January 28, as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners.

Also from January 28, owners of the Kombat Pack will also have access to nNew skins inspired by DC characters, including Time Lord of Apokolips for Geras and the Elseworlds DC skin pack, which includes the threatening Noob Saibot Darkest Knight, Baraka in a reptilian version Killer Kroc and the curvy Kitana Katwoman of Outworld.

Plus, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners will get new rewards in the Towers of Time mode thanks to an event that celebrates the Chinese New Year, arriving from 23 to 27 January as a free update. It is a three-game resistance challenge featuring themed modifiers, including a ceremonial drum, lanterns, firecrackers, red envelopes, mice (representative of the lunar new year) and the classic Chinese symbols of dragon and pearl. Finally, the Kombat League, Mortal Kombat 11's seasonal ranked mode, has entered its seventh season, the Season of Death. All players can participate until 11 February.