         The new trailer for 'Jungle Cruise' promises a spectacular adventure with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Disney He has not had much luck in recent years in his attempts to find new franchises in real action away from Marvel. Everything indicates that this will change thanks to 'Jungle Cruise', jump to the big screen of one of the most popular attractions of its theme parks that now presents its new trailer.

The Tree of Life

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, 'Jungle Cruise' takes us at the beginning of the 20th century to see how the captain of a ship embarks on a journey with a scientist and his brother. The goal is to find a legendary tree that is believed to have healing properties, but nothing will be simple, since they will have to deal with wild animals and do their best to arrive before a German expedition.

Behind 'Jungle Cruise' we find the Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra, who makes the leap to the first division of Hollywood after several years focusing on his thrillers with Liam Neeson. Namely if the movie has reserved for us an actor's cameo.

Together with Johnson and Blunt we will also see Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti and our Dani Rovira in her first great role in Hollywood.

If the coronavirus does not prevent it – now it sounds ridiculous, but the releases of more films are being delayed every time – 'Jungle Cruise' will hit theaters next July 24.