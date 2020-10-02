The new trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train prepares us for the arrival of the film

Demon Slayer is the manga of records that has beaten the giants of the sector such as ONE PIECE, Dragon Ball, Slam Dunk in various categories. But his adventure as anime is still far from over. After a bombastic first season released in 2019, the anime enters a new phase with Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train.

They are still missing two weeks until Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train arrives in Japan. In the Land of the Rising Sun, the feature film will certainly be welcomed by a flood of fans, while in Italy there is still no news on its possible arrival, whether in subtitled or dubbed version.

To remind Japan’s Demon Slayer fans that the film is on its way, a new short trailer on Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train. Another thirty seconds of video illustrate the challenge that Tanjiro Kamado will have to face together with his long-time companions and the new entry, the pillar of fire Kyojuro Rengoku. Endless demon fights for each of the good characters, while the villain we already met during the first season of the anime, Enma, also shows up.

Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train will debut in Japan on October 16, 2020, exactly in two weeks.