The new theme of My Hero Academia shows Todoroki's past

With the start of a new narrative arc, My Hero Academia he showed us new opening and closing acronyms. In the latter we see some photos that show the characters as children, showing us moments from their past, including that of Shoto Todoroki.

In the acronym we see a roundup of photos showing some of the characters created by the author Kohei Horikoshi at various times in their lives. The photo that most impressed the fans for its sweetness is the one it shows a small Shoto Todoroki with his family. The boy appears clinging to his mother's skirt, dressed in what appears to be a school uniform, with socks and a hat. The boy's mother appears a little tired but still strong. Todoroki's father, the Pro Hero Endeavor, he appears without mask and costume, but with the usual severe and authoritarian attitude. The photo, which flows quickly away in the closing theme, conveys a lot of sweetness, above all because we already know, we viewers who watch the anime, that things between them will become very complicated and that between father and son the relationship will become at least tense and hard. Todoroki and Bakugo will be protagonists of the next episodes, thus returning to the scene after a period of absence.

According to some unconfirmed rumors, the anime of My Hero Academia could go beyond the Festival of Culture for this fourth season.