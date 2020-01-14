The new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter will be revealed on Thursday

Share it:

Nintendo has announced that the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, will present and give an in-depth look at a new fighter (via DLC) on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Nintendo promises approximately 35 minutes of video for this mysterious new character that, if Nintendo fulfills its original promise, will be released in February 2020.

This new fighter will join Piranha Plant, Joker from Persona 5, Dragon Quest hero Banjo Kazooie, and Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury as characters that have been added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after its launch in December 2018.

As for who this character can be, Sakurai has previously stated that Super Smash Bros. will continue to present only video game characters, although fans have frequently requested the incorporation of other characters such as Goku, or even Iron Man .

In any case, there have recently been unconfirmed leaks for DLC fighters that could arrive at the game, among which are characters from games very dear to fans. From Ryu Hayabusa, protagonist of Ninja Gaiden, to Erdrick of Dragon Quest, through Steve, of the mythical Minecraft. Now, it won't take long to get out of doubt, at last.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which recently became the best-selling fighting game in history, will continue to launch DLC fighters after the release of this latest character from the first Fighters Pass. How many more? That is an unknown.