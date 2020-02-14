The new Stranger Things 4 trailer shows that Hopper is still alive

Share it:

Netflix has shared a new advance that has responded to one of the great intrigues we had after the final tear of the third season of Stranger Things: Hopper, the character played by David Harbor, did not die. Ale, if you cried, you did it in vain.

In this way Netflix officially confirms that the production of Stranger Things 4 has already begun with Hopper in its cast. Hopper really teleported to the desolate Kamchatka Peninsula, where he is being held and shaved and shaved.

Likewise, the Duffer Brothers have anticipated that "in the United States, a new danger emerges, something buried for a long time, something that will connect everything …" and leave us with the intrigue and the promise that "the fourth season is emerging to be the most surprising and frightening so far. "

At the end of the third season of Stranger Things, Jim Hopper was sacrificing himself to close the portal that Soviet soldiers had opened to the World of Upside Down. A heroic death for one of the most beloved characters in the series, but as we never saw the character's body, fans began to think that perhaps it was not the end of the character.

The actor shared in his accounts on social networks some numbers that formed a phone that could be called and heard the following message:

"Hi, you called Murray Bauman's residence. Mama, if it's you, please hang up and call me between 5 and 6 in the afternoon, as we talked, okay? If you're Joyce, Joyce, thanks for calling, I've been trying to locate you. I have news. It's about, well, it's probably better if we talk in person. It is neither good nor bad, but it is something … ".

Thanks Netflix for returning us to one of the main characters. Could you do the same with the nice Russian scientist Alexei?