 The new spot of Birds of prey leaves us a look at the Huntress

At low quality we get another TV Spot of "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" from a Facebook ad. This breakthrough leaves us a lot of new images, such as the scene we have already seen recently thanks to one of the last images in which Harley Quinn is at the mercy of Roman Sionis.

However, it stands out especially for showing for a very short period of time to Mary Elizabeth Winstead fully characterized as the Huntress, with an outfit quite similar to what the character has come to wear in the comics. For the moment we will have to wait a little longer to see if this progress comes to better quality.

"Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" It is directed by Cathy Yan and will premiere on February 7.