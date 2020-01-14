 The new spot of Birds of prey gives details of the plot

Share it:

Warner Bros. continues with the promotion of "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" and for this reason he has published a new TV Spot that gives us a very clear idea of ​​the plot and allows us to put together several pieces that we knew so far, something that has already been advanced in the second trailer of the film.

Also, for the curious, in the spot we can see Black Mask (SPOILER: select the text to see it) asking someone to recover a stolen diamond, which we see in the hands of Cassandra Cain (FIN SPOILER). This seems to be the reason why the young woman happens to be in the care of Harley Quinn and the trigger of the whole plot of the film.

The film will premiere on February 7. Directed by Cathy Yan, the film will bring Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn back and introduce several other characters, such as Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary or Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. They will have to face Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor.