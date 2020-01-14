General News

 The new spot of Birds of prey gives details of the plot

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Capture of the second trailer of Birds of Prey (2020)

Warner Bros. continues with the promotion of "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" and for this reason he has published a new TV Spot that gives us a very clear idea of ​​the plot and allows us to put together several pieces that we knew so far, something that has already been advanced in the second trailer of the film.

Also, for the curious, in the spot we can see Black Mask (SPOILER: select the text to see it) asking someone to recover a stolen diamond, which we see in the hands of Cassandra Cain (FIN SPOILER). This seems to be the reason why the young woman happens to be in the care of Harley Quinn and the trigger of the whole plot of the film.

The film will premiere on February 7. Directed by Cathy Yan, the film will bring Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn back and introduce several other characters, such as Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary or Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. They will have to face Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor.

READ:  Assassin's Creed 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 e Far Cry 4 tra gli sconti Xbox della settimana



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.