The new sports anime Tamayomi makes its world premiere on March 8, all the details

The official Twitter account of the broadcaster AT-X announced today that the Tamayomi premiere, the anime adaptation of Study A-Cat taken from the work of Mountain Pukuich, will be previewed on 8 March 2020 in the early evening.

The series will officially debut in April, but the broadcaster has decided to air the pilot in advance to promote the project. The broadcast will however start again from scratch from the following month, and will continue until the end of the twelfth and final episode. There are currently no plans to bring the series to the west.

The anime synopsis reads as follows: "During middle school, pitcher Yomi Takeda was unable to go very far in the inter-school basaball tournament. Since her team's receiver was not at her level, Yomi never managed to use her personal launch, the "magic launch". After finishing high school, Yomi decides to stop playing and enrolls in Shin Koshigaya, a school without a baseball club, where she meets her childhood friend Tamaki Yamazaki, with whom she played baseball as a child. Tamaki also continued to play during middle school as a receiver, but now her skills have made her capable of receiving the magical launch of Yomi. Thanks to the bond created by baseball, the two girls will try to keep a promise they made as children and to make their dreams come true".

