the new series will be a thriller, between martial arts and female protagonists

We knew a new Disney series about Star Wars would see the participation of Leslye Headland, but apparently the creator of Russian Doll already has many surprises in mind to surprise fans.

According to the news reported by /Film, the project looks like a “action thriller with female lead and elements related to martial arts, set in an alternate timeline of the Star Wars universe “.

Something that on paper seems to be really interesting. First of all it could bring us back to the thriller atmospheres of Rogue One, perhaps within a secret mission to save the galaxy, and this will surely make some fans happy. Here too we will find a female protagonist, a trend that the authors also followed with the sequel trilogy.

References to martial arts could indicate the presence of fighting between Jedi, but what makes us think is above all the fact that the events will take place in a different timeline than usual. This could mean a clear departure from the Skywalker Saga, which ended with Episode IX, but it remains to be clarified whether we are referring to a completely different reality, for example a different historical period or simply collateral events and less related to the rise of the Empire or the First Order.

The director said she was very happy to be able to work on Star Wars and at this point we just have to wait to find out what her vision will be.