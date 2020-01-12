The new season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will begin in March, here is the first trailer

Share it:

In recent days, a great online confusion has arisen due to the announcement of a new season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, initially denied by some news sites and subsequently confirmed by Toei Animation. So what is happening to the Yuki Kadota series? We assess the situation.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has broadcast to date two narrative arches, or "seasons". The first, entitled Prison Planet Arc, debuted on July 1, 2018 and was composed of six episodes. The second one, entitled Universal Conflict Arc, was broadcast on January 10, 2019 and ended definitively a few days ago, on January 9, 2020. A third narrative arc is scheduled for March 2020.

Recently there has been talk of a denial for this third narrative arc, and of the arrival, in its place, of a special episode scheduled for the last days of February. The special episode, titled "The decisive battle! The Fighters of Time VS the Dark King"will come, in fact, next month, but it will be a simple addition to the season just ended. The Universal Conflict narrative arc will therefore consist of 20 episodes, and not 19.

All this does not exclude, therefore, the arrival of the third season, which remains confirmed for March 2020. Below you can take a look at the first trailer of the new episodes, which together will make up the third narrative arc Big Bang Mission Arc.

All clear now? Let us know with a comment, together with your impressions of these first Super Dragon Ball Heroes narrative arcs!