The new Retron Jr. will allow you to use your Game Boy games on television

Almost three years ago the manufacturer Hiperkin showed the Retro Jr. very discreetly. This cubic console that promised to play the games of Game boy on television it was taken as a joke and never heard.

Now, according to information from Nintendo Life, the Retron Jr. is more alive than ever and it is a matter of time that we see more details about it, as well as a price and a date of sale.

The device would have an HDMI output at 720p, a SNES-style controller connected by a USB-C cable, 3.5mm audio output and a port that would allow more than one console to be connected for games compatible with the Cable Link from Game Boy.

It is mentioned that the console will use emulation technology instead of resorting to FPGA, but we see a slot for cartridges at the top of the image shared by Nintendo Life, so it remains to be specified how exactly the games will work here.

It is true that the Retron Jr. has nothing to do in the battle because it is the most beautiful device compatible with Game Boy games we have ever seen, because the Analogue Pocket is unrivaled. Of course, the experience of playing Nintendo laptop games on the living room television may be something that the most passionate about retro want to explore (something that can easily be done today with devices such as Raspberry Pi, that is the truth).