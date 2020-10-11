the new retcon justifies the identity of the Eighth Doctor

With the thirteenth season of Doctor Who upon us, former showrunner Russel T. Davies has been talking about new revelations regarding the Doctor’s regenerative powers and how this influenced his work in retrospect.

In season 12 we discovered that the Doctor is not a Time Lord at all, but a to be known as the Timeless Child, who later became the progenitor of the entire race of the Time Lords. What’s more, there is no limit to its regenerations, but if that wasn’t enough, fans have had to learn about the existence of another great retcon able to change the past of the series.

T. Davies appeared in a YouTube video and revealed that the Doctor can change species when it regenerates, suggesting the solution to a question that has gripped fans for some time: because the Eighth Doctor was defined as half human in the 1996 movie? The gimmick was used to make him appear closer to the public and to justify a romance with Grace Holloway but now we discover that, if it is true that the Doctor can change species, then it is possible that the Doctor played by Paul Mcgann has become half human during regeneration and that the definition does not refer to his actual ancestry.

A unique ability only of the Timeless Child, capable of causing even the astonishment of the Master. Waiting to find out more, Jodie Witthaker talked about her childhood while someone gave a Tardis in London.