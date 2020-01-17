The new PS5 DualShock 5 would also be compatible with PS4

Share it:

On the official PlayStation website in France a mention of the new command of PS5 and several interesting details. In a comparison between PS4 and PS4 Pro, the new command with the name DS5 was mentioned, which would clearly result in DualShock 5 (as conservative as that of the new generation system itself).

Another detail to highlight would be compatibility with PS4, as it appeared in the section of controls compatible with both versions of the system. This would be great news for those who plan to keep the current console at home after buying the next evolution of the brand.

Now, you have to take this with some calm since the source is Jack of All Controllers and as proof they have a catch that could easily have been modified (in fact the work to modify the data in question is a matter of 2 seconds).

Yes we know that the new command will have triggers whose hardness can be configured in each game to provide realistic resistance depending on the action we are doing in it. They will also have charging via USB-C cable, have some haptic response and several improvements are expected.

The possibility of total compatibility between the peripherals of PS5 and PS4 will undoubtedly interest those who do not plan to replace one system with the other, although we understand that it will not be the case of many players since a total backward compatibility between PS4 games has been promised and the new console that will arrive at the store during the Christmas of 2020.

Recently, many rumors have emerged that point to an official PS5 presentation in early February. This presentation would let us finally see the desasapland of the system and know many more details of its interior and its capabilities, which should demonstrate an important leap with respect to the generation that ends.