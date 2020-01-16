General News

 The new Predictions of Birds of Prey adjust their premiere to about 50 million dollars

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
We are only three weeks before the premiere of "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)", something that we are noticing especially due to the increase in promotion based on TV Spots and statements. Now, however, a new update is offered to the box office estimates of the first weekend.

A month ago the long-term estimates gave Cathy Yan's film a premiere of between 40 and 60 million dollars domestically and now, the new Deadline numbers claim that that range has been adjusted somewhat more and will raise an average of 52 million dollars, with a hole between 49 and 55. Unless last minute surprise this will be the figure to consider.

Play in your favor to be the only franchise that opens throughout the month of February and they emphasize that it is being specially commented by a young audience of less than 25 years composed mainly of young adults, men and women. Among those who mention it without a prior motive, young women stand out.

The budget of the film, before marketing, has been about 97 million dollars.

Via information | Deadline

