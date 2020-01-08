Entertainment

The new Pokémon series is preparing to present another Galar Champion

January 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
With the publication of more and more episodes dedicated to the new series dedicated to Pokémon, the epic of Ash and Pikachu does nothing but gain more and more attention from the many fans around the world, who have now invaded social networks to talk openly than shown from episode to episode.

In this sense, however, many have shown the desire to find out more about Galar, the region in which the events of the UK-based anime take place, hopes that apparently are about to find a coveted answer. Through Twitter – after the information relating to the Pokémon that will follow Ash in this journey – new information has been published on the next episodes of the series, with the 12th in particular that will go to introduce Dande, of the Pokémon World Championships. In particular, it is possible to read:

"Professor Sakuragi gave Ash and Go tickets to the Pokemon World Championships final, the tournament through which the best Pokemon manager in the world is decided. The finals will be between Wataru, the winner of the Elite Four Cup in the region of Kanto, and Dande, whose undefeated record in the Galar region continues to grow. "

In short, it seems that a new face will make an appearance within the series, a news that has been able to galvanize fans, always interested in knowing some unpublished characters. Finally, we remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our preview of Pokémon 2019.

