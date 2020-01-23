The new Pokémon GO Community Day is voted by players

Share it:

The next Community Day of Pokémon GO It will be different from all the previous ones for a simple reason, it is up to the community to decide which creature will be the protagonist of this particular day.

The creatures to vote for this event are Vulpix, Machop, Rhyhorn and Dratini, whose special attacks are Meteorobola (evolving to Ninetales), Vendetta (evolving to Machamp), Romperrocas (evolving to Rhyperior) and Brute Force (evolving to Dragonite) respectively.

Voting day : The vote will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 00:00 to 23:59 local time. Votes will be counted through the total number of field research tasks completed worldwide within the allotted time frame.

: The vote will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 00:00 to 23:59 local time. Votes will be counted through the total number of field research tasks completed worldwide within the allotted time frame. Winner announcement : On Monday, February 3, 2020, two days after the close of the vote, we will announce which Pokémon will be the highlight of the February Community Day.

: On Monday, February 3, 2020, two days after the close of the vote, we will announce which Pokémon will be the highlight of the February Community Day. February Community Day: Community Day with the outstanding winning Pokémon will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The outstanding bonus will be triple Star Powders per capture. According to the latest update, Community Day for Coaches in the Northern Hemisphere will be celebrated from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

On the day of the vote there will be a field investigation that will consist of catching 20 Pokémon to get 200 Star Dusts. They can be obtained in the following ways:

Vote for Machop Community Day! Catch 20 Pokémon

Vote for Rhyhorn Community Day! Catch 20 Pokémon

Vote for Vulpix Community Day! Catch 20 Pokémon

Vote for Dratini Community Day! Catch 20 Pokémon

Field research tasks will be available on the day of the vote, Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 00:00 to 23:59 local time.