The new Pokémon anime: Twilight Wings launches today

Great news for Pokémon fans who want to park the games for a while and focus on a good anime series. Basically because The Pokémon Company International has announced that Pokémon: Twilight Wings opens today. In fact, the first of its seven episodes is now available through the official franchise channel on YouTube.

In any case, the series takes place in the new region of Galar, which can already be explored in the Pokémon world. In addition, the first episode, The Letter, presents the characters that live in that region, where Pokémon fighting has become a cultural sensation.

For now, it has been confirmed that a new episode will be released every month, each of them is approximately five minutes long. In addition, it is known that the series will conclude this summer. On the other hand, remember that you can know all the details previously published on the page that its creators have enabled for it (you have it at the source, at the end of the news).

On the other hand, keep in mind that you can subscribe to the official Pokémon channel on YouTube, in order to receive alerts of new episodes. Remember that the animation will be done by Studio Colorido, which is known for its warm and welcoming visual desasaplands, as well as for its dynamic photographic techniques. Not surprisingly, it is one of the leading animation studios in Japan.

In addition, the series will focus not only on Galar, but also on the different realities faced by the characters that step on the region. Although, probably, the biggest incentive for Pokémon fans is the fact that they will be able to see a variety of Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region throughout the episodes of the series.

Sources: YouTube / Pokémon