The new patch of Tekken 7 strongly weakens Leroy, the new fighter

Ever since he joined the roster of Tekken 7 Last December, Leroy Smith, Season 3's third additional wrestler, created quite a bit of headache in balancing the game because of his excessive power.

Incredibly high damage and insane parry infuriated professional players right away. Just think that the first, important Tekken Tournament of 2020, the Evo Japan, was completely monopolized by this character: as many as six of the first eight classified used itincluding winner. In light of this, he can undoubtedly be considered as the strongest character since 2017 to this part.

It took him some time, but Bandai Namco finally stepped in to fix it. Today's patch, 3.21, strongly weakens Leroy, reducing the damage of many moves, increasing the recovery animation time by 5 frames and modifying its combat behavior (and that of its opponents) where necessary. For all the changes in detail, we advise you to consult the attached diagram below.

The effectiveness of these changes will have to be assessed over time, but it is undoubtedly a good start. Before saying goodbye, remember that Tekken 7 recently accepted the My Replay & Tips functionality. We await news on Fahkumram, an unpublished Muay Thai expert wrestler who will conclude the third season of content in the spring.