The new patch of Bloodstained for Switch will arrive in January with some important news

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The development of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night seems not to be finished yet. In addition to the normal post-launch patches, 505 Games and ArtPlay are at work to optimize the performance of the Nintendo Switch version of the adventure signed by Koji Igarashi.

In a recent post on Kickstarter the team stated that the patch 1.04 for Nintendo Switch will be published in January and in all regions where the update has stopped at version 1.02, it will also include the new features implemented with version 1.03. In addition to correcting some bugs and improving the Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night framerate, patch will introduce a reward system based on achieving goals.

The development team then stated that additional content for their platformer will be coming soon. The developers are in fact working to introduce a second character playable directly from Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, the famous Zangetsu. In addition, new game modes will be implemented including the Boss Revenge. Without going too far, the guys on the team then revealed that they are working on a third character.

Before leaving you, we remind you that the review of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available on the pages of Everyeye.