The new 'Paquita Salas' t-shirts and sweatshirts are total

He is one of our favorite television characters. Her 'parents', the Javis (Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi), created her with an overwhelming, funny, beast and, sometimes, tender personality. So is 'Paquita Salas', A natural lady, with no hair on her tongue, a representative come unless able to give her all for her boys. She is wonderful, but everyone around her is not far behind and season after season have left us great moments and phrases for posterity. Any fan of the Netflix series would know how to recognize these sentences that are already part of many of our conversations. We refer to some as: "I'm not addicted to drugs, but I keep a good memory","I don't call them 'haters', I call them children of p ***" or "Has courses". Precisely, the creators of this fiction have launched a new collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts from Paquita Salas, under the seal of his fashion firm Asif Clothing, picking up some of them. We say new because it is not the first one that goes on sale. We remind you that when the brand was launched they already launched some models. It seems that they were a success and now they surprise us with a wider line and with long-sleeved pieces. You ask us if it's cool? Obviously … So if you are a 'Fashion Victim', you must get some.