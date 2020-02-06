The new "Panini DC Italia" page is born, that's when the new releases will be revealed

Share it:

The news regarding the acquisition of the DC licenses by Panini Comics came like a lightning bolt and today, about three weeks after the announcement, the publishing house said it was ready to reveal all the details regarding the launch and the new releases. Let's find out all the appointments together.

It starts on February 10 at 13:00, speaking in a generic way about DC launch. The microphones will be attended by editors Marco Marcello Lupoi and Alex Bertani. The next day at the same time we will talk instead of new releases scheduled from April onwards, with guests Nicola Peruzzi, Renato Franchi and Sara Mattioli. Finally, on Wednesday 12 February at 13:00, we will talk about the graphics of the publications with Raffaele Caporaso, Alessio Trippetta and Nicola Peruzzi. Enrico Ferraresi will lead and moderate the three events.

All appointments will be visible live on the newborn's Facebook and Instagram pages Panini DC Italytherefore you can presumably take advantage of the opportunity to ask the guests a few questions. At the bottom you will find all the information.

With the acquisition of DC licenses from RW Editions Panini has taken another important step forward, enormously expanding its offerings. Moreover, some rumors also speak of the acquisition of the adventures of Captain Harlock, another gesture that would further confirm the domination of the Modena publishing house.

