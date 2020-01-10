Entertainment

The new owner of the Death Note revealed in the upcoming special chapter

January 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Less than a month is left to the debut of the new chapter of Death Note, which will tell an unpublished case of the extraordinary story imagined by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. In particular, the special episode will focus on the future and the protagonist will be a particularly well-known face.

Despite the criticisms of Death Note with regard to the second part, they have never completely slept, thanks to a sudden change of characters, the charisma that has contributed to Near and Mello to solve one of the most emblematic cases of Japanese culture.

Since the day of reckoning some things have changed, except one, Near, which continues to take the place of the mythical "L"as a detective. From the first promotional images for the next issue of Jump SQ, the magazine where the new chapter of Death Note will debut, the designs of the legendary investigator, with much longer hair, and the new owner of the death notebook emerge chosen by the usual Ryuk.

In this regard, at the bottom of the news, you can admire the new character designs of the characters, specially created by Takeshi Obata. Finally, we remind you that the special episode is expected for February 4th, we advise you to stay tuned on our pages in order not to miss the first leaks of the chapter. And you, however, what do you think of these first images about the new chapter of the manga? Let us know, as always, with a comment below, but not before you have retrieved our Review of Death Note.

