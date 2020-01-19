The new One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 spot introduces us to the Summit War Saga

Share it:

There are still a couple of months to go before One Piece Pirate Warriors 4but fortunately Nandai Namco Entertainment knows how to keep players eagerly busy. The marketing campaign is already in full swing, and in these hours the transmission of a new advertising spot has started on Japanese television networks.

Like all commercials of this type, it is short-lived, but it perfectly fulfills its task as prepare for Summit War Saga, one of many that will find space in the musou developed by Omega Force. This saga represents the sixth in the series, and covers a long time span ranging from chapters 490 to 597 in the manga, and from episodes 385 to 516 in the anime. The video, in addition to providing us with a quick overview of the characters involved, also shows us Monkey D. Luffy prepare for battle alongside Portuguese D. Ace, one of the most beloved non-Straw Hat crews in the series.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be released on March 27 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Portuguese D. Ace, among other things, is one of the protagonists of the screenshots of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 published by Bandai Namco yesterday, together with characters such as Bibi, Big Mom and Kaido. Furthermore, if you have not already done so, we invite you to watch the trailers with Rob Lucci Sabo and Trafalgar Law.