The new ONE PIECE cover puts Yamato in plain sight with Oda’s official colors

Usually, besides Luffy, it is rare to see another character from ONE PIECE on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump. Eiichiro Oda has always prepared artwork that focused on the protagonist of his story alongside him from time to time with some members of the crew. But few outsiders have entered it.

Instead for chapter 992 of ONE PIECE, which received the cover and color pages on Weekly Shonen Jump, Eiichiro Oda has decided to join Yamato to Luffy. The new character recently introduced is already a Mugiwara candidate, perhaps the eleventh and last member wanted, but waiting to find out if he will or not we can enjoy it in color with the image below.

Oda has chosen to give Yamato a very light color: white hair that fades at the tips in a color similar to water green, a completely white tunic except for some light blue design and a white and purple belt. However, on the sides of the forehead, the two red and orange horns stand out, while the eyes seem to be a simple brown.

You like this one Yamato coloring? We will certainly see the character again in more important roles in the next chapters of the manga, perhaps in chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE.