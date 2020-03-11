The new Nintendo Switch Lite coral receives a date in Spain

Share it:

When the new one was announced Nintendo Switch Lite With a pink tone they called coral the community went crazy and began to see comments from regretful users who wish they had this option when they bought their console. Now this edition has finally been announced for Europe after launching in the United States and Japan.

In the official statement of Nintendo Spain they date the launch of the console for April 24, in time to enjoy a new wave of titles that we hope will be announced soon in a Nintendo Direct that is already taking time to arrive.

So far the first specialized stores in the country have not ruled on the opening of reservations for those who want to secure a Nintendo Switch Lite with this coral color.

For now it seems that versions with aesthetic changes will be the only thing we see in the near future of Nintendo Switch, because this year Nintendo clarified that they have no plans to release any console with improved performance throughout the year.

Another version of the standard console that also caused a sensation at the time of its announcement is the special edition with Animal Crossing: New Horizons motives that will go on sale this month when the game arrives at the stores.