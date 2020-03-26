The new Nintendo Direct Mini reveals great games that will come to Nintendo Switch this year 2020

Share it:

Nintendo has pulled a new Nintendo Direct Mini out of its sleeve this noon. No one expected it and really remarkable ads have been revealed in it. All of them, in the form of games that will reach Nintendo Switch this year 2020.

And best of all, the vast majority of those games have been new and unexpected announcements. In addition, there have also been title announcements that will be available starting today. But let's go by parts.

For starters, we can talk about all those games that have played a leading role in Direct and which are already available.

Good Job!

It is a puzzle and action game from Nintendo in which players will perform all kinds of crazy tasks as well as challenging ones in a gigantic office. The objective? Work as possessed. The game is now available for Switch in the eShop. And it is ideal to play accompanied.

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order

This is Expansion Pass – Pack 3. In it, Dr. Doom faces the Fantastic Four. Also available from today, this new pack adds the Fantastic Four and Dr. Doom to the roster of characters, and these will see each other's faces in a new story. In addition, the pack also includes packs 1 and 2.

Ring Fit Adventure update

For its part, this update arrives today and adds the rhythm minigame, a female voice option for Ring, the ability to change the language of the voice within the game and more. In the rhythm minigame, players will move to the beat of a dozen Ring Fit Adventure music tracks, as well as a handful of themes from popular Nintendo games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Shinsekai: Into the Depths

In this aquatic exploration game, players gather materials to improve their equipment, create objects and dive into the depths of the abyss. As they explore mysterious environments, they will need to closely monitor their oxygen and pressure levels to survive.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

In this remake of the classic game, players pilot a blue dragon through incredible landscapes while using the 360º controls and the option to set the target to face gigantic monsters and deadly ships. In addition, this game arrives for the first time on Nintendo Switch as a temporary exclusive for consoles.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

At Luke Skywalker's Jedi Academy, players will learn the ways of the Force. In addition, they can customize the appearance of their Jedi knight and participate in online battles for up to 16 players.

And finally, all the games that will come in the future, but always within this same year 2020.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (May 29, 2020)

The original Xenoblade Chronicles game, which marked the debut of Shulk, a character well loved by fans, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue: Xenoblade Chronicles: Connected Futures. The definitive edition of this role-playing game comes with a good facelift and is played better than ever. For starters, the combat interface and menu screens are easy to read and use. Additionally, some music tracks have been remastered or remixed. It will hit Switch on May 29. Later that day, the collector's edition of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will also go on sale, including a 250-page artbook packed with beautiful landscapes, a SteelBook, a vinyl showing the Monado sword in the holster and a poster.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Event

The game's first seasonal event is approaching. Between April 1 and 12, the island's inhabitants can participate in the Egg Hunt and find the eggs that Coti Conejal has hidden in different places. In addition, they can also create special objects with them. The next free update to the game will arrive in late April, and Earth Day will be added with it.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass

With the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, the vast island in the middle of the ocean, the Isle of Armor, and the icy wastelands of the Crown Snow will be available in the Galar region. On Armor Island, Trainers will go to a new Pokémon fighting dojo to hone their skills, and receive the legendary Pokémon Kubfu from Master Mostaz. Part 1 of the Pokemon Sword expansion pass and Pokemon Shield – Island of Armor expansion pass will arrive in late June. More information on Part 2 will be revealed later. You have more detailed information on the subject in this other article.

BRAVELY DEFAULT II

In this continuation of the original BRAVELY DEFAULT game, the new Heroes of Light embark on a grand quest led by the Elemental Crystals. Just like in the first game, BRAVELY DEFAULT II has a combat system where strategy is key: players will decide when to attack (Brave) and when to defend themselves and wait for the perfect moment to inflict damage on the enemy (Default). With wonderful places to explore and new jobs available, some of which can be combined. As of today, a demo is already available.

2K Games Games (May 29, 2020)

Several 2K dealer games will hit Nintendo Switch on May 29, including two science fiction classics like the XCOM 2 Collection, which includes XCOM 2 and 4 DLC packs and the War of the Chosen expansion. Also coming is the Borderlands Legendary Collection, which contains the original Borderlands game, its sequel, Borderlands 2, and its pre-sequel, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. 2K will also bring its acclaimed BioShock series to Nintendo Switch, with BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, as well as BioShock: The Collection, which includes all three BioShock games in a single pack.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (character)

The first fighter from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will join the roster from the title for the Nintendo Switch ARMS! This fighter will be announced in June, and will be available that same month.

51 Worldwide Games (June 5, 2020)

Tic Tac Toe, Mancala, Car Racing, Sliding Route and Texas Hold’em are just a handful of the 51 games from around the world included in 51 Worldwide Games. Some of them can be enjoyed in multiplayer and options are included for up to four people to have a great time with local or online gaming.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

10 years later, the full throttle racing game returns in this remastered version. With competitions at mind boggling speeds, incredible stunts and, above all, destruction everywhere, Burnout Paradise Remastered will blow up the asphalt on Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Fuser

Players will become a DJ in the next rhythm game from Harmonix, the creators of Rock Band. Fuser will turn up the volume on Nintendo Switch this fall.

King’s Bounty II

Since 1990, the King’s Bounty series has been the role model in western roleplaying. In this new sequel, the series returns with a good facelift and a new approach. In King’s Bounty II, graphics are more realistic, in-game decisions have more weight than ever, and a new character development system determines the ethics and affinity of new characters. It will arrive in winter 2020.

Ninjala (May 27, 2020)

In this title, which can be played for free, up to eight players will have to face each other to get points and take the victory. As ninjas, players will be able to run around the stage, dress up and brandish an arsenal of weapons: from heavy hammers to very cool catanas, through tricked-out yo-yo. Players must fend for themselves in these pitched battles or join forces in teams of four.

Catherine: Full Body (July 7, 2020)

This remake of the original game, which combined puzzles and adventures, is coming soon to Nintendo Switch. Players will have to climb block towers and immerse themselves in an intense and unforgettable story when Catherine: Full Body is available for Nintendo Switch on July 7.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer

It's time to warm up and accelerate to the top spot in Star Wars Episode I: Racer, coming soon to Nintendo Switch.

Other games

Many more games will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the coming months, including Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (March 27), Trials of Mana (April 24), The Elder Scrolls: Blades (Spring 2020), Minecraft Dungeons (Spring 2020), Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (May), MR. DRILLER DrillLand (June 25), The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (June 30), and Vigor (Fall).