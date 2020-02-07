The new Netflix feature you'll love or hate

Share it:

The 2020 arrives loaded with premieres on Netflix. Here you have the most important.

The platform launches a new function in which you can deactivate the automatic reproduction of the different trailers and advances that appear in the ‘Home’.

Agree with what Netflix series It occupies the number one position on the podium – I'm sorry, a servant will always pull for ‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’ – it seems as complicated as establishing whether the function newly released by the platform we love it or, on the contrary, it completely horrifies us.

After many requests from different users, the ‘streaming’ site has decided to enable the option to disable automatic playback of advances and trailers with those of us who came across the ‘Home’ (while we spent a century looking for what to see that night) That is, from now on you can save yourself from watching the start of a new featured series, for example ‘Ragnarok’, or the trailer for the new season of Education Sex Education ’.

Although it is not the only novelty that comes to Netflix by 2020. You can also make the next episode of the fiction you are watching not play instantly after finishing. Very important fact for that moment in which we fell asleep and the chapters begin to follow one after another as if there was no tomorrow. Once I woke up from the nap and swallowed a ‘spoiler’ the size of a cathedral. I still haven't gotten over it …

How to disable automatic content playback on Netflix

Now, How is it done As easy (or so it should be) as sending a WhatsApp to your ‘crush’ by ​​telling him if he wants a cita Netflix and chill ’date with you.

Go to the upper right corner, click and select manage profiles. Select or delete the selection of the two existing options.

Ready! Already have your 'crush' impatient at the door of your house for a Netflix session? Look, if you turn off automatic playback, you won't miss a single detail of the series when the thing gets silly.