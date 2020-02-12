The new narrative arc of the anime Drifting Dragon was shown in a rich trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you may know, in January 2020 Drifting Dragon was finally released on Netflix, an intriguing animated production taken from the manga that materialized thanks to the work of Taku Kuwabara, an epic with a distinctly fantasy taste that has been able to gather the interest of a large section of the public around it.

Well, to stimulate even more the interest of fans, the official website dedicated to the animated adaptation of paper production has released an interesting new trailer which represents a first appetizer to get closer to the new narrative arc of the series, or the so-called "Giraud Arc", which will lead us to meet new characters while experiencing incredible adventures. Not for nothing, the video offers the opportunity to view various scenes of the future episodes, to say the least, along with some of the protagonists that will follow one another over the course of the events.

The first part of the series was originally launched in Japan on Fuji TV (+ Ultra) from January 8, 2020, but the following day it also arrived exclusively on Netflix Japan for the streaming environment. In case you don't know it, the work tells the story of a close-knit group of adventurers belonging to the "Queen Zaza" airship, men and women constantly engaged in the hunt for dragons. These huge creatures are in fact a source of great earnings for anyone who manages to bring down one, but with such fearsome beings the danger is always lurking.

Wishing you good vision, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find other trailers dedicated to the anime Drifting Dragon.