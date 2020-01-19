The new narrative arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is shown in a video

Share it:

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen the arrival of many praises followed by countless criticisms from the public, a clear split mainly due to the decision to follow a story completely different from that narrated by the manga, a choice that has not been able to make everyone happy.

Recently, however, the confirmation that many were waiting for has arrived. After the narrative arc that saw Boruto return directly to the past to allow all fans to see many forgotten faces, Boruto Naruto Next Generations is about to relate to the manga, especially focusing on the Mujina bandits. In fact, after a few preparatory episodes, the series is now ready for the big moment that fans couldn't wait to live.

Well, although it still lacks a bit at the exit of the episode, it has been on Twitter published a promotional video dedicated to the 141st episode of the series, which will represent the entry into force of the new and highly anticipated narrative arc. The trailer – which you can view by scrolling to the bottom of the news – showcases various scenes from the episode, in fact preparing the public for the numerous events that will follow one another throughout the series.

In case you are interested, on the pages of Everyeye you can also find the official synopsis of the 141th episode of Boruto Naruto Next Generations.