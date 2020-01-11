The new mutants will not belong to UCM

Share it:

A recent article on the D23.com website caused many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe They would think that The New Mutants movie was the connection between the X-Men and the rest of the Marvel Studios feature films, but this information has proven to be false.

The article referred to the new mutants as the "new seriously electrifying addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe", but the truth is that no, The new mutants do not belong to UCM, although it is a new Fox Marvel movie that will be released since the acquisition of the studio by Disney.

Since so, the article from D23.com It has been removed from the official website of the Disney Fan Club, but you can see the original comment in the following screenshot:

From the official D23 site … The New Mutants is the newest addition to the MCU. pic.twitter.com/o8WG0LY1Fo – Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) January 10, 2020

Directed by Josh Boone, The new mutants will finally hit theaters on April 17th after having delayed almost two years. The film has the approval of Marvel and promises to be highly acclaimed by the public.