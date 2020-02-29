 The New Mutants will last 1 hour and 39 minutes

Share it:

This April will hit theaters, finally the movie "The New Mutants" and just over a month from this premiere, the duration of the film is finally revealed thanks to the information provided by the AMC cinema chain.

Apparently, the movie will last 99 minutes (1 hour and 39 minutes), which would make it the shortest movie of all of the X-Men of the Fox era, which so far was "X Men" Y "X-Men: The Final Decision" with a duration of 1 hours and 44 minutes.

Despite this tone of terror that director Josh Boone wanted to permeate the film, the information provided by AMC reconfirms what was already said this past January, that the movie will have PG-13 rating. Although the possibility of an R rating was raised, Boone made clear from a moment that his approach was a PG-13 but he wanted to push it to the limits.

Recall that although it was considered for a while, the return to filming planned to deepen give greater presence to the tone of terror has not ended up producing, but its director has defended that it is still the film he wanted to make from the beginning.

