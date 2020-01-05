 The new mutants will have PG-13 rating

Share it:

Tomorrow finally comes the new trailer of "The New Mutants". Finally the visual sample that will allow us to see how this film will finally look, after some comings and goings. The other day, director Josh Boone told a fan on Instagram that the final version of the movie will be the original version of the movie, that is, we assume what he wanted to tell from the beginning.

Since 20th Century Fox at the time yielded to the original vision of Boone, and to increase the doses of terror of the film, for that reason they raised additional scenes, it has been said that the film could have an R rating, it is that is, a more adult tone, the result of that terror, and it would move away from the usual R rating in superhero movies.

In a new message, the director has confirmed that the film will have a PG-13 rating, but because that was always the approach, it was thought, ensuring that it was never considered as an R-rated film.

The drawer Bill Sienkiewicz, who has worked on the comics of the New Mutants, has assured that the film is not wasted. This has been described in a tweet:

Scary movie on PG-13. The atmosphere, the mystery and the tone of Josh's direction make it work. The cast is stellar, there are no terror tropes that are separated from group 1 by 1 as idiots just to get ahead. They are a united team; forged by horror, and that is a new approach. Bravo Josh & Co.