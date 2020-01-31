 The new mutants were going to be set at the same time as X-Men: Apocalypse

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

These days are finally coming to the network reports made by the media during his visit to the shooting set of "The new mutants" there for the already distant 2017. On this occasion we echo some statements by director Josh Boone in which he talks about the Demon bear, that will act as the film's great villain, and how the failure of "X-Men: Apocalypse" He shaped the fate of this peculiar installment.

Starting with the first, as we have seen in the second trailer, the peculiar group of mutants will have to face the mysterious entity of the Demon bear and now Boone confirms that the adaptation that we will see on the screen will be that, an adaptation that will modify elements of the cartoons. It also makes it clear that he had decided from the outset that he wanted to use it as a villain.

We have changed things. We have taken these characters that we love and we have taken them to our version in this movie because, otherwise, it would be another X-Men movie. In fact, it is not until number 18 that Bill (Sienkiewicz) joins as an artist and turned the collection into something more surreal and terrifying.

Changing the subject, although Boone has also justified moving away from everything established by the X-Men in the cinema, in other words confirms that the original plans included the new generation of mutants and in fact it was going to be set at the same time as "X-Men: Apocalypse". However, the failure of this at the box office (raising $ 543 million worldwide) caused Fox to change plans.

When we made the first drafts with Simon Kinberg, our producer, who was replaced by Karen because he was making his own X-Men movie, was set in the eighties with Professor X, Storm and other elements … but when they did "Apocalypse" they no longer wanted to set anything in the past, thinking that that was the reason why it turned out to be a bad movie. However, the previous one was set in the 70s and is quite amazing, and the 60s too. They simply wanted to move things to the present and include the X-Men in one way or another.

Boone also clarifies that this decision did not really affect the story because the group is isolated in a psychiatric hospital without phones or Wi-Fi connection so, for practical purposes, it could well be set in the 1980s. While it limited the use of some characters but the director sees it from the positive point of view:

In a way it freed us and allowed us to do our own thing, which I appreciated much more than when we made that decision.

"The new mutants" It will hit theaters on April 3.

Via information | Screen Rant (1) (2)