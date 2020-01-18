The New Mutants Universe Place X Men

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seemed that this moment was never going to come but, somehow, ‘The new mutants’They seem ready to show their powers on the card.

Years of delay, rumors about cancellations or direct departures to video, returns to the set of filming that did not end in the assembly hall and a dismantling of its production company later, the youngest protommember of the X Men They have managed to work on April 8 so we can see what they are capable of on the big screen, but when is the dark plot of the movie supposed to happen?

"It occurs in a contemporary indeterminate time”, Explained the producer Karen Rosenfelt in a statement that Digital Spy collects. "We do not define when it is, but it happens today. It is contemporary. They are not in the future or in the past"

It is true that, with so much delay, they are almost outdated that contemporary indeterminate time.

On the other hand, how does this fit into the complex mutant timeline? Those of Bryan Singer still counting? Y Wolverine? What Wolverine? When Wolverine?

"Again, what we are trying, as they did with ‘Deadpool’, is what Fox and Simon (Kinberg) did with each of the franchises in the X-Men universe making them all unique”, Explains the producer.

Well, there we have it, this movie tells its own story, whether or not winks appear in other corners of its universe, it is not necessary to go crazy to find a specific place in the mutant fuss.

‘The new mutants', directed by Josh Boone (‘Under the same star’), has a promising cast in which we will see Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie williams, Rosario Dawson, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Antonio Banderas, Alice Braga Y Thomas Kee.