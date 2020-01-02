'The new mutants' trailer – New trailer January 6

Share it:

Finally we can shout it to the four winds! 'The New Mutants' will finally be released in theaters! Why had you lost all hope? We understand it, it's normal. The soap opera of the mutant film was already lasting almost two years. The film, based on the mutant group created in the mid 80's, to rebuild the success of the second generation of Patrol X, it finished filming over a year ago. In fact, we could see a trailer in mid-2018, but from the beginning there were problems between the director, Josh Boone, and the producers of the movie.

Starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton, Thanks to the trailer we could see that 'The New Mutants' it was going to be a turn to the genre of superheroes, focusing it more towards terror, since the protagonists were locked in a psychiatric hospital. A few days ago it was announced that we would see a new trailer in January 2020 and now the director Josh Boone has confirmed it through his Instagram account, also confirming the release date.

"New trailer supervised by me, co-writer Knate Lee and with a color corrected by the great Peter Dennings, will arrive on January 6. We are very excited to share it with you. In cinemas around the world next 3 April"

So yes, we can already say it loud and clear: 'The new mutants' will finally reach theaters.